In this week’s Cornish Times available in shops now!
THERE’S plenty going on across the Cornish Times area this week.
Three members of the Liskeard community - Annie Purdon, Martin Gilbert and Brian Oldham – are to receive the title of Honoured Burgess of the town.Elsewhere in Liskeard, the town council have opened a consultation on town centre road safety, the town celebrate VJ Day, while The Liskeard Local Committee are in celebratory mood after raising their millionth pound after 69 years.
We hear about Duloe’s Joe Mitchell who is running 66 miles throughout August for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of Ralph Ellis while further down the coast at Looe we find out about Tregoad Holiday Park who are working hard to offset large carbon footprint.
Elsewhere around the CT area there’s news of singing group Barrett’s Privateers heading to Brittany, a tombstoner having to be rescued from Gold Diggings Quarry near Minions, a Torpoint coastguard retires after 32 years.
Closer to Callington, Stoke Climsland Show returns with record-breaking entries while Jamaica Inn is sold for several million plus much more.
