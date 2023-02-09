GOOD news seems to be in short supply at the moment, and many in Looe and the surrounding areas haven’t been receiving their post recently.
In this week’s Cornish Times we hear from the Royal Mail as they apologise to residents over postal delays with various reasons to blame.
The boss of Royal Mail, Simon Thompson, is set to be questioned in parliament over answers he gave to an inquiry last month.
There’s delight for the Maudlin Farming housing project in Liskeard as it’s set to be given a sum from £10-million of government funding to go towards heritage projects while people are being encouraged to have their say on the consultation over the proposed Devolution Deal for Cornwall that is set to end next week.
Elsewhere down in Looe, people are being given the chance next weekend to have another look at plans for the proposed skate park at Millpooll, while in Liskeard, the town’s M&Co store is one of 170 to close.
One pub which is set to re-open in the coming weeks is the Crow’s Nest Inn near Darite. We hear from new owners Amanda Wernham and Shane Norris about their plans.
A planning application has been submitted for a Greggs to be fitted on the end to an Esso Garage just off the A30 near Altarnun, while over in Saltash, a popular lunch at the sailing club is well-attended and there’s been a suspected arson attack on a property at Grenfell Avenue.
Saltash is the gateway to Cornwall and Bridge and ferry tolls on the River Tamar could increase as councillors prepare to approve the capital revenue and expenditure set out by the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee.
Elsewhere there’s success for Saltash Town Band’s training band while Liskeard Town Forum are to continue hosting meetings that members of the public can attend.
We also have a report from Richard Davenport as Cllr Colin Martin, who represents Lanreath and Lostwithiel, has been censored following a failure to apologise for social media posts.
On a more positive note, there’s a huge feature from David Lashbrooke as Polperro Fishermen’s Choir celebrate their centenary year.
As ever there’s all the latest community news including a preview to a pancake party while volunteers have been busy bringing an area of woodland back to life.
We check in on secondary schools in Liskeard and Saltash plus there’s latest from Callywith College in Bodmin, the latest primary school cross country outing at Landrake and former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh is back with his latest column, this time on volunteers.