THE Cornish Times, now with 48 pages of local news and sport, has plenty going on in this week’s edition.
In Liskeard, a new building is taking shape after a multi-million redevelopment at the former Cattle Market, while plans for a shop in the town have been refused.
Down in Looe, we hear from newly-formed housing group Three Seas as they look to help bring housing back to life.
Elsewhere in the town, Looe Shredders have held their annual general meeting while down the coast, Torpoint Players are gearing up for their 2023 pantomime, ‘Ali Baba’.
There’s some feel-good stories including a Looe dance group raising over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK, Liskeard Triangle Centre teaming up with Launceston Community Market to help their cancer patients, while in St Germans we hear about a 125-year-old railway carriage that is being renovated.
On a more sombre note, the family of Beth Matthews pay tribute following her inquest.
In a move that will affect several Cornish Times towns, certain Cornwall Council-run car parks in Liskeard, Saltash and Torpoint may not offer free parking anymore on Sundays.
We also hear from local councillors on whether they think doubling council tax on second homes benefit the people of Cornwall.
Inside is also two pages of school news including a report on a maths week at Brunel Primary, a musical at Liskeard School and Community College and a poetry week at Dobwalls Community Primary School.
As ever there’s the latest community news plus Colin Martin from the South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats is back with his latest ‘In my view’ column, as is former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh on why people feel the need to overshare.