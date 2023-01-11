LOOE events were highlighted in this week’s Cornish Times with plenty of feel-good stories from the coastal town.
There are now 19 defibrillators in Looe after an initial fundraising target is tripled with Looe Island and Barbican Hill the latest to have them installed.
Inside are pictures of the various ones situated around the town as well as comments from prominent local figures.
Elsewhere in the town, some of the town’s top hospitality workers have come together to form a new group designed to drive the industry forward, while there’s a new chairman ahead of the 2023 Looe Luggers Regatta.
Up the coast in Liskeard, we hear about a great-grandmother who has lost four stone after a health scare, while the town has come together to offer a warm space in various locations and held the first ‘walk and talk’ of the year.
Close by at Carnglaze Caverns, an avid ghost hunter has been sharing his experiences, while down in Pelynt, a building has been declared ‘dangerous’ after its chimney collapsed.
Along the A38, a Saltash-based couple raise thousands for the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust after selling a vintage car.
There’s sadness as two local pubs in Pensilva and Crow’s Nest are forced to close down due to rising costs, while in Bodmin, those suffering from disabilities have been given help with new signage at the town’s hospital.
Cornwall’s prosperity is the remit of Cornwall Council, and we hear from local Cornwall councillors Edwina Hannaford and Nick Craker, on their thoughts of the new Cornwall Devolution Deal which has seen its first consultation take place.
There’s also the latest Westminster column from Conservative MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, plus former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh is back with his first column of the year which looks at the challenges facing pubs this month.
There's also a four-page farming diary including a trip to a Kenya for a YFC member.