In this week’s Cornish Times!
This week’s Cornish Times is, as ever, packed with local stories with the cost of living a big focus.
Our reporter James Davies has been speaking to people in Liskeard as locals prepare to head into the winter months, with plenty of people worried about what may happen.
Elsewhere in Liskeard we hear about a shop owner who is raising money for the British Heart Foundation, a lady who is raising money for the TOFs charity and how postal workers cut short their planned strike as a mark of respect for the Queen following her passing.
Over at Callington Fire Station there’s a new team member with a difference – Labrador ‘Boss’ - while at St Ive the local Methodist chapel has sadly held its final service after 162 years.
Pensilva WI enjoyed hosting their first horticultural show post-COVID while the Freathy community on the Rame Pensinsula have been raising money for Children’s Hospice South West via some crafty creative scarecrows.
There is also news of a new hair and beauty salon opening in Saltash, plus more on local proclamations for King Charles III, a Bodmin lady helping with the lying in state process for the Queen, former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh’s latest popular column plus community news and much more.
