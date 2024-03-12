Having a vision is a core skill for any leader and I’m left wondering where that vision is when I look at this budget. There is nothing to address the shocking state of our public services, or the need for more affordable housing, or support for local councils struggling to pay the rising costs of adult and child social care, and homeless support. The Chancellor talks about increasing productivity but apart from an investment in technology for the NHS there is no vision for skills and workforce development, and nothing about how we can support many of the 2.6-million suffering long-term sickness into work. This is not only a government lacking vision but one so short of ideas that it steals those of Labour – the Chancellor presumably hoping that having abolished “non-dom” status the “super rich will stay and spend their money here” after all. Judging by the number of Conservative MPs announcing they are standing down or who are considering joining their former Vice Chair Lee Anderson and the Reform Party, it really is time for Rishi Sunak to call a General Election and let the people decide.