If the Conservatives are serious about funding the MoD by sacking civil servants, they needs to tell us which activities they're going to scrap; and if they really care about a safer future, they would restore our aid budget too. Instead, they propose new hare-brained schemes which will depend on even more Civil Servants, such as the judges, lawyers and court staff who will deport refugees to Rwanda, or the “health and work professionals” who will take over from GPs in writing sick notes and “helping people back into work”.