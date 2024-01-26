After the 2017 General Election, I pointed out to Ms Murray that Theresa May’s lack of a Parliamentary majority put her and her Cornish colleagues in an incredibly strong position: The Government desperately needed every last vote in order to get its business through Parliament, so any Conservative MP who was prepared to play “hardball” would be able to get funding for local projects. During this period, St Austell’s MP secured funding for a link road to the A30, and West Cornwall MPs secured funding for the Carland to Chiverton upgrade, both of which should be complete within the next year. But when I suggested to Ms Murray that she should do likewise for South East Cornwall, she told me she didn’t want to “blackmail” the Government.