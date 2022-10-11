In my view — South East Cornwall Labour column
As another week in the disastrous start to Liz Truss’s dismal leadership of the country came to a close, the Labour Party annual conference began at Liverpool’s Albert Docks.
In his push to tell the country about the party’s new policies, Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer’s speech left the room in a minutes-long standing ovation.
And whilst Kwasi Kwarteng’s catastrophic so-called “mini” budget was crashing the economy, in Liverpool, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was promising a new, fully budgeted financial plan to help ease the burden of the cost of living crisis.
The housing crisis was a central part of the conference. Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, spoke of “council houses, council houses, council houses” in a speech in which she stated that council housing is a necessity for reducing house prices and lowering homelessness. She also unveiled a target of 70% home ownership.
The climate crisis is key to Labour’s new plans, and Sir Keir announced a state-owned fully green energy company, GB Energy, and a target of becoming net zero by 2030.
As South East Cornwall Labour’s youth officer, I attended the Labour Party conference as the youth delegate. I was very happy to vote for policies, on behalf of our constituency party, to help and support people for the future. A fairer voting system, which I wholeheartedly support, was voted through. Proportional representation, where one vote means one vote, is now Labour Party policy.
Labour are now a government in waiting and we are election ready. We need a strong voice for South East Cornwall, a voice that will be made even stronger with a Labour MP and a Labour government in power.
It’s time for a fairer, greener future for Cornwall.
