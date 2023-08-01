But what does this actually mean for us? Other than some sunny weather and a few wildfires, what impact does it have on us here in Cornwall? Well, with global warming comes rising sea levels and catastrophic effects on polar ice caps. Sea levels will rise by a predicted average of 30cm by 2050, with a potential for even higher. This may not seem like much in isolation but it means towns such as Par, Falmouth, Perranporth, Looe and several others will have enough flooding that many coastal communities will require total evacuation, with tens to hundreds of thousands of homes across the South West potentially requiring relocation in an already volatile housing market.