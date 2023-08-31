Despite what you may hear in the mainstream media, inflation has not been caused by high wages. Salaries of working people have not increased anywhere near the level of inflation and at a time when the average pay for a CEO with a FTSE100 company has risen by 16% over the past year to £3.91-million, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says that one in eight UK workers (13%) are in in-work poverty, unable to make ends meet or cover their essential living costs.