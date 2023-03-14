Maybe, if your travel has been disrupted recently or your child’s school has been closed or your operation has been cancelled because of strikes you are not too disappointed to hear about this bill. However, strike action is already a last resort for public sector workers who are overseeing the deterioration of the services they provide due to systematic underfunding and are themselves struggling to make ends meet due to years of real terms pay cuts. The withdrawal of their labour and the sacrifice of their pay is the only leverage workers have over their employers when their concerns go unheard and to take that right away is not only an affront to human rights but will lead to further deterioration in pay, conditions and public services.