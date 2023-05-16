This was covered by the national media because it struck a chord with millions of people who feel that the Government simply isn’t there when we need it any more: People are pulling out their own teeth because they can’t find an NHS dentist; People are waiting over eighteen months for hospital treatment; People are quitting their jobs to care for elderly relatives, or for grandchildren (or sometimes both at once); People are living in their parents’ spare rooms, or even in vans and cars because there is a desperate lack of affordable housing.