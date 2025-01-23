BOSSES at Liskeard Leisure Centre say new improvement works will help reduce their electricity costs by up to 35 per cent.
Work has begun on the installation of additional photovoltaic solar panels and new pool covers at the centre, which is located in Coldstyle Road.
Just before Christmas it was confirmed Sport England had awarded £175,448 to the Liskeard Leisure Centre to help reduce swimming pool energy costs.
Similar projects amounting to £200,000 of investment are also underway at St Ives Leisure Centre and the Helston Sports Centre.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs the centres on behalf of Cornwall Council.
James Curry, head of service for GLL in Cornwall, said: “I’m delighted that work is underway at Helston and St Ives and the news about Liskeard getting capital funding, too, was a great way of ending 2024.
“The improvements at Liskeard alone will reduce our electricity costs by up to 35 per cent, a very significant amount at a time when energy costs continue to remain high.
“I’d like to thank Sport England for the funding and Cornwall Council and the South West Net Zero Hub for the support they’ve provided in ensuring we meet the funding eligibility criteria.”
The application to Sport England's £60-million Swimming Pool Support Fund was completed by Cornwall Council in partnership with Cornwall's swimming pool operators in 2023 - with £40-million provided by government and a further £20-million from lottery funding. across England.
Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “The installation of solar panels will significantly cut energy costs and reduce the carbon footprint of these centres.
“I’m delighted that GLL was successful in securing these grants. We will continue to explore further funding opportunities to support Cornwall’s leisure centres.”