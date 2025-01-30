IMPROVEMENTS to the coast path along the North Cornwall coast have been completed.
Seventy-five miles of footpath follows the South West Coast Path, beginning at the border with Devon at Marsland Mouth and stretching to the railway station in Newquay.
These works form part of a national programme to create a coastal path around the whole of England. Once completed it will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world and the UK’s longest National Trail.
For anyone walking the path, there is plenty to see, with towns and villages such as Bude, Boscastle, Tintagel, Port Isaac, Polzeath, Padstow and Mawgan Porth.
The path passes by the historic highlights of Crackington Haven, Tintagel Castle, the Rumps at Pentire with its Bronze age burial mounds, the Camel Estuary including the ferry, Trevose Head and its lighthouse and Bedruthan Steps.
There are a number of sandy beaches to stop off throughout the route.
Natural England has sought to improve the alignment of the South West Coast Path, where possible or move it closer to the sea whilst establishing the new trail.
At Penhalt Cliff the coast path has been taken off road on to farmland, improving safety for walkers and drivers.
For the first time wider coastal access rights on foot have been established between the trail and the sea, including cliff tops and beaches.
It also brings legal provision for the trail to ‘roll back’ in response to coastal erosion, thereby securing people’s rights into the future and protecting the investment being made now.
Walkers will still encounter steep climbs and descents as well as gently undulating walking along the cliff tops.
Andrea Ayres, the deputy area director for Natural England said: “This improved stretch of path takes in some of the best views in the South West and much-loved places that have been attracting visitors for many years.
“With the improvements to the path and the additional access rights, we hope it will continue to give people the chance to get out and enjoy nature, as well as continue to bring visitors to the county, since tourism is so vital to the local economy.”
The unitary authority and Cormac have worked to deliver the improvements on this stretch.
Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said: “The South West Coast Path is a wonderful asset popular with local residents and visitors alike, but by its very nature, is susceptible to the elements and coastal erosion.
“This funding has meant we have been able to make significant improvements to the path in Cornwall, bringing forward many projects which may otherwise have been many years away from happening.
“We’ve been able to move inland sections closer to the coast, improve surfacing and drainage, repair paths and realign hazardous sections.
“It is fantastic to see completion of the Marsland Mouth to Newquay section and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by all for many years to come.”
Julian Gray, the director of the South West Coast Path Association, said: “The King Charles III England Coast Path creates new open access rights around the coast to help connect people to nature.
“It also gives us new powers to manage the National Trail in the face of coastal erosion, helping us continue to improve the South West Coast Path as one of the world’s great trails.”