ANOTHER impressive steam locomotive has used the restored railway turntable at St Blazey.
The turntable near Par Station has been brought back into operation by MPower Kernow CIC (Community Interest Company).
Locomotive 44871 was turned after a Railway Touring Company run from Bristol Temple Meads.
The turntable has been restored as part of a wider engineering project which has been praised by Joanna Kenny, who has been selected to stand for the Liberal Democrats in the St Austell and Newquay constituency at the next General Election.
After a visit to the project, Joanna said: “A group of enthusiasts have restored the railway turntable and its surrounding site near Par Station.
“Steam trains need a turntable to turn around as the visit from the Flying Scotsman illustrated last year.
“It’s a huge project. The objective is to set up a training centre for young people finding it difficult to get into employment so they can get hands-on engineering training and the qualifications they need.
“The initiative was put together by volunteers from the engineering and training world but the progress they have made means they can start employing professional staff to work full-time on the project.”