During the thirties and the immediate post-war years, Joan and Betty’s mother was often prevailed upon by members of the family living in other parts of the country to offer bed and breakfast during the summer. Hayle has a beautiful sandy beach, ideal for children and their parents. She was always happy to accommodate distant members of the family and they enjoyed her wonderful cooking, especially her delicious pasties. It was during one of these times that one of the visitors was John Rolton, who lived in Abbey Wood and was a Draughtsman at Woolwich Arsenal. He and Joan were attracted to each other and married in 1948. This resulted in Joan moving to Abbey Wood - over three hundred miles from Hayle. She and John rented a house a few doors down from from his lovely mother, who looked after Joan as if she was her own daughter. But post-war London, with its bombed out buildings, spivs and smogs, was a world away from Cornwall’s smaller scattered communities and its climate driven by the surrounding ocean. Not surprisingly, Joan became very homesick. However, in February 1949, she gave birth to a beautiful daughter. Within a few days, Betty was on the train for Waterloo and holding in her arms, her niece, Elizabeth.