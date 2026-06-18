WORK has begun on a major project to safeguard one of Liskeard's most cherished landmarks, ensuring the town’s historic clock continues to keep time for generations to come.
Perched high above Fore Street in the tower of Liskeard Guildhall, the clock has been a familiar feature of the town centre since it was presented to the people of Liskeard in 1868 by then mayor and local iron and coal merchant John Clark Isaac.
Now, almost 160 years later, specialists are installing a new automatic winding and regulating system designed to protect the historic mechanism while improving its accuracy.
The clock is believed to be one of the oldest working public clocks in the country still operating with its original mechanism. Manufactured by Thomas Hale & Sons of Bristol, it remains a remarkable example of Victorian engineering and craftsmanship.
Accessed via a series of narrow wooden staircases, the clock has continued to operate thanks to a long-standing tradition of manual winding carried out by members of Liskeard Town Council staff. The mechanism currently needs to be wound three or four times each week, requiring regular climbs to the top of the tower.
That routine has helped keep the clock running for much of its existence, with only brief interruptions during a major refurbishment in 1954 and more recently during the Covid-19 pandemic, when restrictions prevented access to the tower.
The new automatic system, being installed by the Cumbria Clock Company, is expected to reduce wear and tear on the mechanism while ensuring the historic timepiece remains operational well into the future.
Mayor of Liskeard, councillor David Braithwaite, welcomed the start of the project.
“I am delighted that this project is finally moving forward,” he said. “It will not only future-proof the clock for years to come, but also free up council staff from the task of winding it, allowing them to focus their time and resources on other important areas of the town.”
The clock project forms part of wider efforts by Liskeard Town Council to invest in and preserve the Guildhall, one of the town's most recognisable and historically significant buildings.
Standing prominently in the heart of Fore Street, the Grade II listed Guildhall has served as a market, courtroom and civic building throughout its history and remains a focal point within the town centre.
In 2023, Liskeard Town Council commissioned Le Page Architects to carry out a feasibility study to explore the conservation, repair and refurbishment of the Guildhall. The study was funded by the Good Growth Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Shared Prosperity Fund – Community Capacity Fund.
Following this work, Listed Building consent was granted in 2024 – and the town council is now exploring ways to deliver this exciting and important project.
Once complete, the upgraded system is expected to ensure the clock continues operating reliably for decades to come, preserving its role as a defining symbol of the town’s identity and continuity. The familiar chimes that have marked daily life in Liskeard for generations are set to remain a steady presence well into the future.
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