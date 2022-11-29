An iconic bakery has reopened its doors to the community after 15 years.
Lee Bawden, originally from Liskeard, had worked as an engineer for the majority of his life, working for companies such as Rolls Royce and Davidstow Cheese.
But after a health scare, Lee and partner Julie Cawse decided to ‘do something different’. Having found a property online, Lee sold up everything to invest in what was a derelict building.
Lee had fond memories of the building a long time before he purchased it. He explained: “The story of the bakery started a long time ago when I was eight years old.
‘‘On a trip back from Launceston with my mum and dad, we came up near the Swingle tree in Kelly Bray and a motorcycle hit us and spun us round in the road in dads mark 1 Escort. A lady came from across the road from the butcher shops and brought me in away from it. She was the lady from the bakery all those years ago!”
The Old Bakery was run by Margaret and Michael Pearce for 50 years before the family decided to close shop in 2007. Since then it had gained a demolishment order and had planning to be turned into flats.
Lee said: “I didn’t even know it was a bakery at first, it was all boarded up. There were no services, no water, electric, nothing here at all. It was a complete renovation.
“We wanted to re-establish the bakery back to it’s self and more”
The bakery was known traditionally for it’s bright yellow saffron cakes made with Persian saffron. The team at the bakery have taken pride in reviving the custom making the cakes in the Cornish way.
Since it’s reopening, Lee has taken on many members of staff from within the local community including those with learning disabilities who work part time or as an apprentice in the shop. He said: “I have dyslexia myself, and sometimes people who have difficulties can be written off. I have several students from local schools who do a few days a week, and they are fantastic!”
The team at the Old Bakery are hoping to bring the community back together, by offering warm cafe areas.
He explained: “I’ve tried to get the community more involved and provide a service with somewhere to go and use. Even for the students we have decent WIFI here. We have a room in the front so people can use it to come and study.
“We want to use as many local products and suppliers and employ as many local people as we can”
The team at the Bakery are hoping to set up a delivery service which will supply pasties or the famous saffron buns to your door.