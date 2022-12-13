There was a sea of Santas in Saltash recently as a procession made its way through town during the annual Christmas Festival.
The Santa bike ride in aid of Children’s Hospice South West was well supported with hundreds of people donning the classic red costume to raise money for this worthy cause.
The Santas rode their bikes through town on their way to Little Harbour and were cheered on by many excited spectators.
On the same day a Santa Fun Run was organised by the Tamar Trotters Running Club Saltash, adding to the magic.
A festival spokesperson said: “Another huge thank you to those who contributed to this year’s Saltash Christmas Festival, from sponsors, supporters, funders, stall holders, and of course all of you for purchasing raffle tickets (which really do help fund the event!)
“The Saltash Christmas Festival would not be possible without the grants from Saltash Town Council and Cornwall Council, as well as donations from Saltash Scrapstore, sponsorship from All Home Improvements Cornwall, Carlton Plastics - SW Ltd, The Bookshelf.”