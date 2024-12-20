Cllr Cooper’s sentiments were echoed by Cllr Jody Renals, who said: “It was a fantastic day and I feel like I put on a stone after that event as there was so many great things to try. I was wondering if it was something that could be put on more than once a year, it would be great to capture the summer environment and be a plus for the area with a greater footfall always going to generate more sales for businesses on our high street. I am a big fan.”