A SUCCESSFUL community food festival is set to return to Bodmin after a deal was reached with the town council for support.
Eat Festivals, a social enterprise that organises community food festivals in towns first brought its event to Bodmin in November.
After the day’s success was hailed by those who attended and local businesses, attention was turned to what would happen next.
At a recent Bodmin Town Council meeting of the policies and resources committee, councillors heard a proposal from the organisers of the event seeking to agree a three-year deal for the event to return.
The organisers of the festival gave feedback to the town council on the response from the initial event, saying: “We had an amazingly warm welcome from residents which is unusual at times, so it was nice to have it in Bodmin. Residents said they were delighted to see the high street so busy, and we’re pleased as they thought everything nice happens elsewhere, so it made us more determined to return.”
They added that by agreeing a three-year arrangement, it gave further certainty to both the organisers and the council to work together to grow the festival.
Bodmin Town Council members present at the meeting were effusive in their praise for the festival.
Former mayor, Cllr Phil Cooper said: “I attended this event with fellow councillors and the support it received was incredible and the number of people who attended was brilliant for the town. I spoke to a number of businesses who said it had been done incredibly well.
“I will admit before it happened, I had my concerns over how it would go, but I was absolutely blown away with it all without exception and many people asked us if it could happen again, and we were further asked when we were assisting with putting up the Christmas lights.”
Cllr Cooper’s sentiments were echoed by Cllr Jody Renals, who said: “It was a fantastic day and I feel like I put on a stone after that event as there was so many great things to try. I was wondering if it was something that could be put on more than once a year, it would be great to capture the summer environment and be a plus for the area with a greater footfall always going to generate more sales for businesses on our high street. I am a big fan.”
Amanda Bright, the council’s interim proper officer and community services manager confirmed that the event, by being externally organised meant that it had a low impact on the workload of the council’s community services team, who are responsible for organising the wide range of events organised by the town council throughout the year.
Eat Festivals requested a £1,500 donation for each year across the next three towards running the festival, comprising of ‘donations in kind’, involving the contribution of time and resources from town council staff and the remainder as a financial donation.
The proposal was unanimously agreed, with the 2025 event set to take place on October 18.