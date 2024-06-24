A RECORD crowd enjoyed music and more as St Ann’s Chapel hosted its third Tamar Valley Fete.
“The Countrymen played three excellent sets,” said Cllr John Wells. “And the 50 plus stalls seemed to be busy all afternoon.
“For the first time our dog show this year was run by The Gables Dogs and Cats Home from Plymouth and was well-received by all.
“Callington’s Fire Engine was the focus of much attention, but unfortunately was called away to a shout late in the afternoon.
“We also had a children’s fancy dress competition, performances by local sports, dance and drama groups, and a much enjoyed vintage and classic car display.”