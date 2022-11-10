“The finale was Remembrance Sunday with a Parade commencing at 10.30am led by the Liskeard Silver Band to the War Memorial. On a sunny, dry day, the full parade (seemingly bigger than ever), under the command of Charles Bamford, the new Parade Marshal, set off from the Cattle Market at 10.30am. The Parade consisted of RBL, RNA, Veterans, the Town Council and Constituency Representatives, Devon and Cornwall Constabulary Representatives, Fire Service Reps, Service organisations such as the Masonic Lodge, Probus and Lions, and a huge turn out of the next generation through the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Army and Air Cadets, St John Cadets, Young Farmers, St Martins and Liskeard Schools. Just about every aspect of opportunity existing within the town was represented at this moment of national importance.