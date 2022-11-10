Huge amount of support at Remembrance service
Photos: Terry Whitty
As a part of this year’s remembrance, Liskeard Royal British Legion hosted a number of events to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in international conflict.
A spokesperson from Liskeard Royal British Legion said: “The Poppy Appeal 2022 has now come to the finishing post for this year and the Liskeard Branch wishes to thank everyone most sincerely for their warm support.
“The selling of poppies, which have been made since 1921 to support the work of the Royal British Legion, has been full on, led by the organiser Sara Treeby, throughout stores such as Morrisons and Aldi, through supporting shops, schools, care homes and other establishments and the final total will be disclosed when we know it, but we know people have been incredibly generous.
“It has been wonderful to see signs of Remembrance displays on the roundabout at the junction of island shop and A38 westbound, a good number of businesses within town, even care homes and schools and we do thank them for marking this memorable calendar period.
“A good turn out of people, including veterans, marked the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month, again outside Webb’s. Thank you to Citybus who stalled their bus movements at the time of the two minute silence and to those businesses who stopped trading at 11am. To schools too. Two minutes is nothing but means everything to show a corporate reflection for all those who gave so much in the cause of freedom over evil.
“The finale was Remembrance Sunday with a Parade commencing at 10.30am led by the Liskeard Silver Band to the War Memorial. On a sunny, dry day, the full parade (seemingly bigger than ever), under the command of Charles Bamford, the new Parade Marshal, set off from the Cattle Market at 10.30am. The Parade consisted of RBL, RNA, Veterans, the Town Council and Constituency Representatives, Devon and Cornwall Constabulary Representatives, Fire Service Reps, Service organisations such as the Masonic Lodge, Probus and Lions, and a huge turn out of the next generation through the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Army and Air Cadets, St John Cadets, Young Farmers, St Martins and Liskeard Schools. Just about every aspect of opportunity existing within the town was represented at this moment of national importance.
‘‘Wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph followed by a short service and act of reflective silence was led by RBL Padre Kevin Grant, when the standards were lowered, followed by the Last Post, Reveille played by Danni Slater, and the National Anthem. The traditional Remembrance service followed in St Martins Church followed by the return March and Salute on the Parade.
“Our sincere thanks go to so many people who helped to organise this important calendar occasion so smoothly ensuring we as a town are right up there in paying our respects in a dignified manner to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we experience today.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.