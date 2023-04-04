Prior to nationalisation in 1948, North Cornwall was very much the territory of the London and South Western Railway, better known as LSWR, and after 1923, the Southern Railway. While the Great Western Railway mainline, still in use to this day, linked Cornwall to Plymouth via a route going through the South East of Cornwall and over the Royal Albert Bridge, the LSWR route, often referred to as the Withered Arm, connected Cornwall with Exeter and beyond via a route which went from Bodmin to Wadebridge and onto Delabole, Camelford and Launceston before going onto Halwill Junction, where it met the railway line from Holsworthy and going onto Meldon, Okehampton and finally, Exeter. There were also branch lines connecting Bude and Padstow with this railway line.