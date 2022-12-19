The economy has faced a tumultuous year.
In fact, 2022 might well go down as “the year of the crisis”.
But, despite all the negativity we’ve seen, the property market remained stable.
House prices just kept on rising in 2022, shaking off any short-term pessimism.
Across all property types, average prices in the UK rose from £274,073 in January, to £294,599 in September, according to Land Registry data.
In October, Halifax had the average house price at £292,598.
Nationwide had it at £268,282, with the latest analysis from Rightmove putting newly marketed homes at £366,999.
While the methodologies may differ, the trend is the same. Prices increased over the last year or so.
Demand also held strong, especially from buyers eyeing up specific opportunities.
Foreign investors, including those from the US and Singapore, flooded the capital with money.
New-build demand is also helping to keep the market afloat, with buyers likely weary of older homes not being “green” enough for the modern world.
Certain property types are also seeing plenty of interest from investors.
Even with all the dire headlines we’ve seen in the press, new builds are flying off the shelves in regions such as East Midlands, the West Midlands, Scotland, and the East of England.
What’s more, pent-up demand has pushed property investment in London to £2.8bn – the highest amount seen in seven years.
Across the UK, JLL found annual investment in the living real estate sector exceeded £10bn in the 3rd quarter of 2022, putting us on track for a record year.
This was driven by the rental market, with build-to-rent investments proving especially popular with buyers.
And let’s not forget, all this demand occurred in a state of perma-crisis.
Outside of our finances, we’ve seen instability in Westminster, with wave after wave of resignations, and an infamous “mini-budget”.
Fortunately, the worst of all this may soon be behind us.
As we move into 2023, the property market could be sitting on stronger foundations than many may assume.
There could be plenty of opportunity over the next 12 months, so long as investors prepare themselves for new challenges ahead.
Get ready for 2023
Many experts expect house prices to fall in 2023.
This doesn’t necessarily mean the market will struggle, however, there’s plenty of support on the horizon.
Investors could be incentivised to act quickly and take advantage of short-term discounts.
Indeed, from 2024 onward, prices may rebound.
From next year, legislative changes will likely encourage activity in the market. Capital gains tax and dividend allowances will be rolled back from April.
Property owners may want to sell up before the new rules are put in place. This may create opportunities for investors.
Further down the line, stamp duty perks will also end, potentially pushing more selling to enticed buyers.
This could all tie in well with the Help to Buy deadline. Help to Buy Equity Loans must be used by March 31, 2023. We could see a last-minute rush in the opening months of the year.
Changing legislation will also hit property owners in ways they may not even be aware of.
Many landlords are unaware of new environmental standards they’ll need to adhere to.
What’s more, from April, creditors will have more freedom in how they get debts repaid from struggling businesses.
Smaller companies were protected from insolvency measures throughout the pandemic, but these protections are being wound down.