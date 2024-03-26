THE aftermath of a house in Looe has been pictured following a fire which took place yesterday (March 25) evening.
It was reported that crew members from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service were dealing with the property fire in West Looe at 7.45pm.
Six major appliances, an Incident Command Unit, and an aerial ladder platform were all in attendance at the scene. A spokesperson from the fire and rescue service explained: “All persons are accounted for from the property.”
At 9.50pm, the rescue service gave an update which explained that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.