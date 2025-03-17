CORNWALL is joining a network of charity walks which are held to help people in the hospitality industry.
This year a Walk For Wellbeing will be staged in the county for the first time with a 20km route being planned at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey.
The fundraising walks are organised by UK charity Hospitality Action and first started in 2020.
They have evolved from a small gathering into a nationwide initiative.
The organisers are encouraging people working in the hospitality industry to take proactive steps towards their own wellbeing by taking part in a walk while also raising funds to help colleagues in the sector.
A spokesperson said: “The event also provides employers with a powerful way to strengthen team bonds, boost morale and demonstrate their commitment to employee wellbeing whilst making a meaningful impact on the wider hospitality community.
“Everyone in the hospitality industry and beyond is invited to lace up their walking shoes and come together for this flexible and inclusive event which promotes mental health and wellbeing, while raising awareness and critical funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.
“Thirteen 20km hosted walks will take place in October. York will host the first walk on Sunday, October 12, followed by walks in Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Cornwall, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Manchester on Sunday, October 19. The final walk will be in Newcastle on Monday, October 20.
“For those unable to join a hosted walk, ‘Walk It Your Way' – taking place anytime between World Mental Health Day on Friday, October 10, and Sunday, October 26 – provides the flexibility to participate anywhere, anytime. Whether walking on your own or with friends, family, colleagues or pets, participants can choose a route and distance that best suits them.
“This year, Hospitality Action is excited to welcome the Lost Gardens of Heligan as the first-ever host of Walk For Wellbeing in Cornwall. For more information and to register, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have awarded 12,000 grants, totalling £4,000,000 to hospitality households across the UK and answered tens of thousands of calls via our helplines.”
Louise Eade, from the Lost Gardens of Heligan, said: “Like many of us, hospitality workers experience setbacks, and Hospitality Action plays a vital role in helping them get back on their feet with advice and support.
“Each year, thousands of individuals are helped through challenging times, and the team at Heligan is proud to support the charity’s annual fundraising event to raise awareness.”
Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Lost Gardens of Heligan for Cornwall’s first hosted Walk For Wellbeing.
“With a strong presence in the city’s hospitality sector, and extensive industry connections, they are instrumental in expanding vital support for the initiative.
“Together, we’re creating even more opportunities for hospitality professionals to take part, connect and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”