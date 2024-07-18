A weekend of walking and camping to raise much-needed funds for Cornwall Hospice Care returns on the weekend of September 14 to 15.
The Saints Way Trek helps fund Cornwall Hospice Care to provide support at its two hospices in Hayle and St Austell, as well as work in local communities providing care and comfort to those dealing with terminal illnesses. Taking part in this fundraising event promises to make a difference to people’s lives, making precious moments matter.
Before the adventure starts, individuals taking part start by meeting at the Cornwall Hospice Care furniture store in St Austell to park their cars for the Saint’s Way Trek weekend and catch the shuttle bus to the start line.
The two day adventure starts on Saturday morning at Padstow Church, where participants will embark upon the first leg of the journey. When leaving Padstow, people will be treated to spectacular views back across the famous harbour town, before making their way towards St. Breock and the ancient monolithic landmark on the downs.
The first day of trekking ends at the 16 mile mark, where people will set up camp at Mena Farm Campsite with it’s idyllic wild meadows and take time to unwind around the fire pit. Camping is optional but is included in the ticket price.
Sunday morning takes participants to the windswept heights of Helman Tor, where they can view the north and south coasts of the beautiful county. As people head down towards Golant, the banks of the river Fowey will be leading them to the finish at the iconic Saint’s Way at Readymoney Cove in Fowey, where a medal will be waiting for you.
Twenty-eight miles may sound like a lot, but split over two days with a night in Mena Farm’s wild meadows in between, individuals will be enjoying an ice cream on the cove before they know it.
For more information and to sign up for the weekend event, visit: www.cornwallhospicecare.co.uk/support-us/saints-way-trek
Registration to sign up for the Saints Way Trek close on Tuesday, September 9.