Elaine David, who has worked at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice for 26 years and is a healthcare assistant, said: “There were two small children in room 2, a little girl of about three and her brother who was about six. They were face painting, so I told them I was going to a party after work and wondered if they’d like to do my face. I got on the floor and they had their creative moment on my face.