Cornwall Hospice Care nurses, healthcare assistants and housekeepers are sharing stories of how they made a day matter for a patient to mark Hospice UK’s national Hospice Care Week 2024 (October 7-13).
From visits by donkeys to a poker night and a face painting session, the ward teams illustrate how they support people in fulfilling their last wishes.
‘Making very day matter’ forms a part of the Cornish charity’s purpose. Funded almost entirely by the people of Cornwall, it’s the little extra touches that can make all the difference to a patient at the end of their life.
Lucy Mavriano, a staff nurse at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice said: “We had a patient who wanted to have a Poker night. He was a keen card player, quite competitive and he wanted to get his friends together, so we arranged it. Our Chef did a little buffet for them and his friends bought a few beverages.
“We settled the patient into his chair, made sure he was comfortable and that he had a call bell and we left them to it. They had a lovely evening with lots of laughter and of course he won. It did tire him out and he slept beautifully that night.”
St Julia’s nurse Claire Hayes recalls an occasion when donkeys made the day at St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle.
“We had a young patient with us who used to do a lot of volunteering at a Donkey Sanctuary and she really wanted to have a donkey come and visit. Despite the obvious challenges it made our patient’s day but what was beautiful was that it bought everyone together.
“Staff, volunteers, other patients all appeared to pat the donkey and feed it ginger nuts (it’s favourites apparently). There wasn’ta dry eye in the house and it was really emotional for the young patient who was very appreciative. We took lots of pictures and eventually led the donkey in to visit every room. I called it our donkey day.”
Elaine David, who has worked at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice for 26 years and is a healthcare assistant, said: “There were two small children in room 2, a little girl of about three and her brother who was about six. They were face painting, so I told them I was going to a party after work and wondered if they’d like to do my face. I got on the floor and they had their creative moment on my face.
“You know it can be hard to come in to the hospice, particularly for children, so it’s good to do things and help them make a memory that’s fun. It was hilarious and as I still had two hours to go on my shift, I had to visit other patients and see their reactions.”
Housekeeping supervisor at St Julia’s Hospice Mark Evans said: “We don’t do the hands on caring, like washing and giving medicine, we tend to go in to patient’s rooms and chat. Sometimes we have a laugh and we talk about normal things because that’s what patients tend to want to hear about.
“There was one lady with whom I always had a good old chat and it seemed that every time we were talking the geese flew over. She told me that when she left to go home, if she heard geese she always thought of me and the hospice and the laughs and jokes we shared. She passed away and now when I hear geese I think of her.”
“It’s not just about our patients and their carers and families either,” said Gina Starnes, Cornwall Hospice Care’s clinical director.
“We encourage all our team members, staff and volunteers, to try and make every day matter for everyone around them and for themselves. It’s important to take in the positives of the day and to take time to reflect and enjoy a moment, whether it’s as simple as a cup of tea or a bracing walk on the coastal path.”
The charity has made eight short films with front line staff members telling a story of when they made a difference and a podcast, and it’s the theme of the charity’s latest Impact Report. For more information, visit: www.cornwallhospicecare.co.uk/about-us/what-we-do/