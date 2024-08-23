LONG running parking issues on a road outside a popular Bodmin attraction is ‘close to resolution’.
The reassurance comes after a meeting between the Bodmin Jail attraction and two of Bodmin’s Cornwall councillors.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc said: “On Friday, August 23, Cllr Pat Rogerson and I met with the general manager of the Jail attraction to discuss the ongoing parking issues.
“It was great to hear that the jail is working with Bodmin Town Council to get the car park open as soon as they possibly can. I am glad they are collaborating positively to ensure the parking situation is resolved and no longer causing problems for the road network and our residents.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council added: “The Council is aware of the issue and is prioritising the area with a recent patrol by civil enforcement officers resulting in the issuing of 20 penalty charge notices.”
Bodmin Jail did not respond to a request for comment but had previously told visitors: “Dear inmates, we cannot wait to lock you up and make your incarceration easier. For parking, we recommend using the town car parks or our friends at Sainsburys. It would mean a lot to us and our neighbours.”