COUNCILLORS have bestowed a rare accolade on a colleague who has given many years of generous service to her town.
Looe’s councillors agreed unanimously to grant the Honorary Freedom of the Town to Cllr Edwina Hannaford.
Mayor of Looe Cllr Tony Smith said: “This is the first time that Freedom of the Town has been granted in Looe for many years.
“It is the highest honour a town can give to someone who has made a significant contribution to the community.
“It is in recognition of Edwina’s many years of meritorious service to Looe; her service as a councillor, both for Looe and for Cornwall, and as mayor of Looe; and for her many charitable and community activities.”
At the award ceremony Edwina Hannaford was deeply moved and warmly thanked the Town Council and those who had proposed this honour.
She said: “it has been a joy to work with so many lovely people in Looe over the last 25 years. I hope the spirit of collaboration that has achieved so much in the past will help our town go on to even greater things.”