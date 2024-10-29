A FIRST of its kind residential solar pilot has launched in St Ives that aims to unlock affordable clean energy for millions of UK households.
The project, deployed by solar tech company GRYD Energy in partnership with BK Developments, is the first in the UK to test smart solar and battery storage systems for new-build homes that carry zero upfront cost burden for the developer or homeowner.
The unique funding model means housing developers and homeowners never have to pay for the solar panels installed on their property.
Three homes are included in the St Ives pilot. The installation has a peak capacity of 11.5 kilowatts and will generate 11,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, providing residents with more than 70 per cent of their energy demand.
The solar hardware is funded and maintained by GRYD for a fixed monthly price. The system has already reduced residents’ energy bills by 15 per cent and will eliminate 1.2 tonnes of CO2 emissions per home annually.
The combined impact of the three pilot homes will eliminate 100 tonnes of C02 over the 25-year life cycle of the solar system, equivalent to 150 flights from London to New York.
With household energy bills set to rise once more this winter due to volatile global energy markets, many are desperate to go green and regain control of their energy costs. While 400 gigawatts of renewable projects wait to be connected to the UK’s power grid, GRYD’s pilot demonstrates how innovative off-grid models can unlock affordable clean energy for millions and help to accelerate the UK’s net zero mission.
Additional energy generated from the residents’ solar panels will be sold through export agreements GRYD is establishing with national energy suppliers. This will serve as an important revenue stream to support the business’s delivery of low monthly subscription costs to its customers, which are fixed and inflation-proof for 25 years.
GRYD’s smart solar and battery storage system will also support the local grid by providing critical flexibility and reducing strain at peak times, alleviating capacity constraints in some areas.