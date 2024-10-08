THE hugely popular Woodland Trust ‘youth innovation competition’, now in its third year, is offering young people the chance to launch their environmental projects backed by funding and mentorship from the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK.
Six individuals or small groups (aged between 16 to 25) will win up to £6,000 project funding each, along with mentorship from leading industry experts to deliver projects which directly fight the climate crisis.
Moiz Siddiqi, a previous winner of the competition which helped him to launch his business Me-eco, said winning the Woodland Trust’s prestigious Igniting Innovation competition has been “genuinely life-changing"
Project Me-eco is a mindfulness-based seeded paper product, which enables people to write down their worries on seeded paper, plant it and watch it grow alongside their own wellbeing.
Siddiqi added: “It’s that first major step in taking a risk with an idea, and working to bring it to life, except with this risk, you’re supported and backed by the Woodland Trust, their youth team and amazing mentors.
“It allowed Project Me-Eco to develop from a basic concept to a fully-fledged start-up business with the foundation it needed. It helped us in understanding what we needed for our next steps, what worked and what didn’t, all in a supported space.”
The top 18 applications will be invited to take part in workshops that will teach them how to professionally pitch their project idea and the finalists will go on to present their environmental innovations to a panel of celebrity judges and experts.
Grace Howourth, head of youth reimagined at the Woodland Trust said: “We need more young people to become advocates for woods and trees.
“You don’t have to be from an experienced environmental or conservation background or have academic qualifications to enter, as we are looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to enter with a great idea that can impact woods, wildlife and people.”
Applications are now open and will close on Monday, January 20.