A historic peony collection in Launceston has gained National Plant Collection status.
It is part of a stunning collection of more than 100 different types of pretty peonies which has been awarded the status by plant conservation charity Plant Heritage.
Collection holder Caroline Stone has made it her personal mission over the past eight years to track down as many historic varieties of Kelway’s peony (originally from Langport, Somerset, which are no longer commercially available) as possible, with her search taking her across the UK and even into Europe. She now holds more than 100 different types of peony in her garden but is still looking for other rare varieties which without being cared for in a National Plant Collection, could be at risk of becoming lost.
The colourful collection of Paeonia lactiflora (bred by Kelway & Son) – which contains an incredible range of flower shapes, colours and even scent – has been the passion project of Cornish gardener Caroline.
In the late 1800s Kelway’s nursery in Langport, Somerset, started breeding peonies and created many beautiful varieties. But, having gone bankrupt in 1933 and then changing hands several times in subsequent years, very few of these wonderful plants are now available for sale. Upon realising this, Caroline has spent years tirelessly researching and tracking down Kelway’s peonies, which has taken her across the UK and even into Europe. Although her collection now contains an impressive 100 varieties, many more are still out there to be found and if they’re not cared for as part of a National Plant Collection, could be at risk.
Caroline said: “I fell in love with peonies many years ago, but when I realised Kelway’s nursery no longer had their historic varieties available for sale, I was determined to try and collect as many as I could. As they are an important part of our national horticultural legacy, I wanted to ensure they are conserved.
“I’m still searching for peonies bred by Kelway & Son and also pre-First World War varieties – many of which were for sale around ten years ago so could still be in someone’s garden! I would love to hear from anyone who thinks they may have one of these peonies, so that together we can save these beautiful varieties.”
Some of the peonies Caroline is searching for includes ‘Great Sport’, ‘Colonel Heneage’ and ‘Lady Ley’.
Gwen Hines, CEO of Plant Heritage, added: “Most of the varieties in Caroline’s collection have been classified by Plant Heritage as ‘Threatened in Cultivation’, which means most are not available from commercial suppliers, so it’s hugely important they continue to be cared for. We’re incredibly grateful to Caroline for her ongoing work and I really hope that others come forward with the varieties she is seeking to help protect these beautiful blooms.”
To get in touch with Caroline Stone visit www.glebegarden.co.uk, or to start a National Plant Collection, find the nearest collection to visit, or for more information about how to support Plant Heritage and the charity’s important conservation work, visit www.plantheritage.org.uk