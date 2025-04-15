In the late 1800s Kelway’s nursery in Langport, Somerset, started breeding peonies and created many beautiful varieties. But, having gone bankrupt in 1933 and then changing hands several times in subsequent years, very few of these wonderful plants are now available for sale. Upon realising this, Caroline has spent years tirelessly researching and tracking down Kelway’s peonies, which has taken her across the UK and even into Europe. Although her collection now contains an impressive 100 varieties, many more are still out there to be found and if they’re not cared for as part of a National Plant Collection, could be at risk.