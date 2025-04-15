AROUND 2.5-million litres of tap water is expected to be saved over the next five years thanks to South West Water’s community funding for water-saving projects in the region.
South West Water’s Water Saving Community Fund is helping projects across the South West save water through innovative solutions and has provided more than £55,000 in support in the last year.
Launched in 2021 as a first of its kind for the water company, the fund supports community groups and registered non-profit organisations within South West Water’s service area who can provide a benefit to the community by saving tap water and demonstrating a reduction in water use.
Over the last year the Water Saving Community Fund has supported a range of local causes from a nurturing school’s afterschool club pond attracting frogs, toads, birds and aquatic insects, to a Cornish community food growing and nature conservation project.
One project that has received support is HealthScape CIC, which provides social support and opportunities to enhance people’s mental health and wellbeing in the local community using natural surroundings on and around the coast.
Through support from the Water Saving Community Fund, HealthScape can now harvest rainwater to supply water to its three polytunnels and 40 raised beds to grow produce and fruit where any excess is donated to local organisations and food banks.
Paul Richards from HealthScape said: “Thanks to the South West Water grant for our rain water harvesting system we can now store up to 6,000 litres of rainwater which will be used to water the plants growing in our polytunnels and plant beds.
“The polytunnels and beds are used by various groups from all around the Torbay area, making this project beneficial across the whole community.”
For more information on the Water Saving Community Fund and how to apply, visit www.southwestwater.co.uk/watersavingfund