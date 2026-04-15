The National Trust is also marking a new chapter in its efforts to help people connect with blossom, thanks to a partnership with the walking app Go Jauntly. Together, they have launched a series of 14 new blossom-themed trails and challenges as part of ‘Naturehood’ - a collection of free guided walks delivered via the Go Jauntly app. The walks are designed to help break down barriers top walking in urban areas, while encouraging people to discover wildlife and green spaces on their doorstep.