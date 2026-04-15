Each Spring, the National Trust invites everyone to pause, take a breather in blossom, and enjoy the soft pinks and creamy whites that sweep across the nation’s landscapes.
This year’s Big Blooming Break – running from April 20 to May 3 – is a two-week celebration of all things blossom. A packed programme of blossom celebrations is taking place across the South West, from Cotehele and Lanhydrock in Cornwall, to Dunster Castle in Somerset, Coleton Fishacre in Devon and Swindon in Wiltshire.
The National Trust is also marking a new chapter in its efforts to help people connect with blossom, thanks to a partnership with the walking app Go Jauntly. Together, they have launched a series of 14 new blossom-themed trails and challenges as part of ‘Naturehood’ - a collection of free guided walks delivered via the Go Jauntly app. The walks are designed to help break down barriers top walking in urban areas, while encouraging people to discover wildlife and green spaces on their doorstep.
From blossom-filled urban wanders to vibrant gardens at the places the National Trust cares for, now is the perfect time to plan your breather in blossom and enjoy the full Big Blooming Break line up.
Highlights across the South West include:
Cotehele, Cornwall: Book your place to join the Head Gardener for an orchard tour and picnic on Friday, April 24 as well as activities and blossom crafts from April 25 to 26. Visitors are also invited to join a special exhibition from artist, Sammy Davies from Saturday May 2 to Sunday, May 10, as well as Blossom Yoga in the old orchard on Thursday, May 7 and Sunday, May 10.
Coleton Fishacre, Devon: Apple and cherry blossom brighten the valley garden. Visitors can write haiku or tanka poems until April 30, or calm their senses by joining a free mindful walk on April 29 at 2pm
Dunster Castle and Watermill, Somerset: Blossom decorations and displays fill the estate, with a Bees and Blossoms Trail for families. On top of this, a new willow sculpture decorated by local community groups becomes the festival centrepiece in late April.
Lanhydrock, Cornwall: Visitors can take a blossom bathing walk through the formal gardens and enjoy the colours, scents, and calm of the season from April 14 to May 22. There is no charge for this self-led blossom bathing walk. Normal entry applies, free for National Trust members.
Tamar Valley and Plymouth, Devon: Working in partnership with Food Plymouth and the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership there are two, guided walks taking place which start at Keyham and Bere Ferres train stations or try a self-guided walking route that can be downloaded online.
During The Big Blooming Break, this month-long celebration of Spring across the parish’s parks and gardens brings the community together with nature inspired activity days, creative workshops and family events designed to promote wellbeing and connection with local green spaces. Expect live performances, hands on crafts and seasonal activities for all ages.
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