Homeowners who rely on heating oil have been urged to screen their tanks and install fuel alarms after a spate of thefts driven by soaring fuel prices.
Rural households are being targeted by oil thieves who are exploiting the surge in energy prices by selling stolen fuel on the black market, according to reports from a number of police forces across the country.
The price of oil is continuing to rise, as the situation in the Middle East deteriorates. However, criminals are siphoning off fuel to sell themselves. Around 1.5-million households in Britain that are not connected to the gas grid rely on home heating oil.
The Countryside Alliance has re-issued its oil theft prevention guide for rural households.
Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: "It is sadly no surprise that criminals are seeking to profit off the back of a hike in oil prices by preying on rural communities. An oil tank can be drained within minutes and a tank that's not properly protected will make an easy target for thieves looking to make some quick cash. With oil being liquid gold right now, following theft preventative advice from local constabularies is essential."
There are several measures which can assist in minimising chances of suffering the effects of fuel theft:
Keep it locked
Locking down a tank with a secure cap or hardened hoses is always worth doing. However, with some thieves employing pumping systems to extract fuel, it's almost certain that these individuals will turn up with gear to slice their way through basic locks. It is always worth investing in a good-quality lock but this shouldn't be the only line of defence.
Invest in good lighting
Most criminals use the cover of darkness to escape with their spoils so preventing this with a reliable lighting system can go a long way to tackling fuel theft. For example, the tank could be covered with a spotlight while this system could also be put on a motion-activated system to avoid annoying neighbours.
Employ CCTV
For years, petrol stations have been using CCTV to catch individuals who drove off without paying for fuel. As well as providing evidence to police, these systems also help dissuade other motorists from committing the offence. Investing in a similar setup could have the same effect.
Fence it off
Keep oil tanks close to the house or work premises so any movement around the tanks can be seen. This is also to act as a deterrent as thieves will prefer more remote tanks to ensure they are not spotted. However, this is not always possible so installing fences and locked gates around a fuel tank can also be a great deterrent.
Be notified
Burglar alarms are useful to prevent access to property and might be a valuable asset if the tank is stored in an outbuilding or shed. Alternatively use an electronic level gauge to keep an eye on the amount of oil or fuel is in the tank at all times.
