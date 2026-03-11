Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: "It is sadly no surprise that criminals are seeking to profit off the back of a hike in oil prices by preying on rural communities. An oil tank can be drained within minutes and a tank that's not properly protected will make an easy target for thieves looking to make some quick cash. With oil being liquid gold right now, following theft preventative advice from local constabularies is essential."