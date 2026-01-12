AS work to cleanup continues, Cornwall Council has thanked those residents and workers following the arrival of Storm Goretti.
The council has said that its teams have worked around the clock since the storm hit, clearing fallen trees and debris, responding to safety risks and supporting communities across the Duchy.
Cornwall Council leader, Cllr Leigh Frost said: “I want to sincerely thank our council staff and partner agencies who have worked tirelessly, day and night, in extremely challenging conditions to keep people safe and restore access across Cornwall, their dedication has been outstanding.
“This is a complex recovery and while progress is being made, disruption will continue for several days, and I’d like to thank residents for their continued patience and understanding.”
Highways teams are dealing with an unprecedented volume of storm-related incidents. Main routes and urgent access points are being prioritised, though a number of smaller roads also remain affected.
Cabinet member for transport, Cllr Dan Rogerson, said: “Our highways teams have done a tremendous job responding to a huge number of incidents in a very short space of time.
“I want to thank every member of staff involved for their commitment and professionalism. We are continuing to prioritise safety-critical routes, but people should expect travel disruption to continue while this essential work carries on.”
The council is also prioritising support for vulnerable residents affected by prolonged power outages, particularly those who rely on powered equipment or have additional care needs.
Cabinet member for adult social care and health partnerships, Cllr Jim McKenna, said: “I’d like to thank our adult social care teams for the extraordinary work they’re doing to support some of our most vulnerable residents during this prolonged period of disruption. They are checking on people, resolving concerns and making sure support is in place where it’s needed most. If anyone is worried about themselves or someone else, please get in touch so we can help.”
Work is continuing across Cornwall to reduce hazards and protect communities as recovery progresses.
Cabinet member for community safety and public health, Cllr Thalia Marrington, added: “I’d like to thank residents for the amazing community spirit we’ve seen on display across Cornwall during such a trying time, particularly with people coming together to help keep our communities safe.
“Our teams have been out in very difficult conditions dealing with hazards, supporting communities and coordinating the Council’s response. I also want to thank them for their dedication and resilience. Public safety remains our priority, and we ask people to continue taking care and to follow the advice we’ve provided or signage that’s in place.”
Some schools were not able to reopen on Monday due to storm damage or unresolved safety issues.
Cabinet member for children, families and schools, Cllr Hilary Frank, said: “School leaders and council staff have been working incredibly hard to assess sites and make the right decisions for pupils and staff.
“I want to thank everyone involved for putting safety first. We realise this is disruptive for families, but it’s vital that schools only open when conditions are safe.”
