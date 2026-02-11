A Cornwall College University Centre alumna has been recognised at one of the UK’s leading garden and landscape design awards, following a strong finalist nomination for her graduate work.
Sally Robinson, a graduate of the BSc Garden and Landscape Design programme at Cornwall College University Centre, based at the Eden Project, was named a finalist in the Student Public Realm category of the Society of Garden Landscape Design Awards 2026. At the awards ceremony in London, her project received a Highly Commended recognition, with judges noting it was a close decision in a highly competitive category.
“I feel very proud to have been nominated,” said Sally Robinson. “I spent a long time working on my honours project and felt very passionate about it, so it’s nice to get some recognition for that. It feels really exciting and I'm grateful for everyone's support.”
Sally’s recognised submission was her honours project, Nurture, a conceptual landscape-led fertility clinic planned for rural north Cornwall. The design brings together planting, water and spatial layout to create a calm, supportive environment shaped around privacy, reflection and connection to nature.
The project responds to both emotional and practical needs through biophilic design principles. Wetlands are used to enhance biodiversity and manage surface water, while prairie-style planting attracts pollinators and supports wildlife. A carefully screened car park uses permeable surfaces to reduce runoff and help create a welcoming arrival experience.
Reflecting on her design approach, Sally described the motivation behind the project as being rooted in social and environmental value. “It’s the projects where there are opportunities to improve biodiversity or to create situations where people can really get the most out of being outdoors that inspire me the most,” she said.
At the centre of Nurture is a reflective pool and arched structure, using water and form as symbolic references to fertility, optimism and new beginnings. Woodland planting, gentle pathways and quiet activity spaces provide opportunities for reflection and movement, with areas designed to support wellbeing-focused activities.
“I wanted to create a garden where everything within it would allow for a more relaxed experience from the moment that people arrive,” Sally said.
“Having spaces within the garden set up for activities such as yoga and meditation can create a less stressful environment.”
Sally now works as a horticulturalist at CHAOS Farm, a care farm on the Roseland Peninsula. Her role focuses on propagating and tending vegetables in the market garden and helping to co-ordinate volunteer activities for individuals benefiting from horticultural therapy.
“Sally’s work shows how thoughtful landscape design can positively shape ecological outcomes while supporting people’s experiences of place,” said Sam Kendall, head of higher education at the Eden Project.
“As an educational charity, it’s powerful to see a graduate of the course delivered here applying and uniting the principles of environmental purpose and social value. It is, quite literally, our mission in action. We’re proud to see Sally’s work being recognised nationally and look forward to following her continued positive impact.”
