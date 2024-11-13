Barratt David Wilson Homes is installing more than 500 bat boxes across several new developments, contributing to biodiversity and offering homeowners a chance to help protect local wildlife.
Bats are truly remarkable creatures. They are the only mammals capable of sustained flight, with more than 1,400 species worldwide – and in the UK, bats represent more than a quarter of all mammal species.
However, bat populations in the UK have seen a steep decline over the past century, largely due to habitat loss. Barratt David Wilson Homes is raising awareness about these misunderstood animals and the simple ways homeowners can help in their conservation.
Nicki Reid, sales director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “While bats are often linked to the spooky season, our commitment to supporting wildlife extends far beyond October. At our developments in Cornwall, including Treledan and Pen Bethan, we will be installing more than 500 bat boxes. These provide crucial shelter for local bat populations and are part of our ongoing mission to enhance biodiversity at all our new communities."
She added: “We believe our homeowners will appreciate living alongside these nocturnal neighbours, contributing to a thriving, wildlife-rich environment – something we know is important to many of our buyers.”
For those without pre-installed bat boxes, it's easy to create a bat-friendly habitat at home. Whether buying or making one, bat boxes or tubes should be placed on mature trees or buildings near hedgerows and tree lines. Aim for a spot at least four metres high, sheltered from strong winds and facing south to keep it warm. Avoid placing boxes near bright lights, which can attract predators.
By taking small steps like installing bat boxes, homeowners can help restore the UK’s bat population, ensuring these fascinating creatures remain a vibrant part of our ecosystem – all year round.
Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are currently building much-needed new homes for Cornwall at Treledan in Saltash and Pen Bethan, coming soon in Falmouth.
To learn more about bat boxes and how to put up your own, visit the Bat Conservation Trust’s website.