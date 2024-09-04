As the golden hues of autumn begin to spread across the landscape, it’s a pivotal moment in the gardening calendar.
September is a month of transition, where the echoes of summer's abundance linger while the first whispers of winter's chill make their presence felt.
It's a time to prepare your garden for the coming months, ensuring that it remains vibrant and healthy throughout autumn and into the winter.
1. Tidy Beds and Borders
With summer's exuberant growth now starting to wane, it’s time to tidy up. Remove spent annuals and cut back perennials, but leave some seed heads, such as those of echinacea and alliums, which not only add structural interest but also provide food for birds. This is also an excellent time to divide overcrowded perennials.
2. Plant Spring Bulbs
September is the perfect time to plant spring-flowering bulbs like daffodils, crocuses, and tulips. These hardy bulbs need the cooler weather to establish roots before winter, and they’ll reward you with a stunning display come spring. Plant them in clusters for the most natural look, ensuring they are placed at the correct depth.
3. Care for the Lawn
Your lawn will benefit from some Autumn TLC. Start by mowing less frequently, setting the blades higher. Aerate the soil by spiking it to improve drainage and reduce compaction. This is also a good time to apply a feed that’s high in potassium, which will help strengthen grass for the colder months ahead.
4. Harvest and Preserve
September is a month of harvest. Gather the last of your tomatoes, courgettes, and beans before the first frosts arrive. Apples and pears should be picked. Consider freezing, or drying your surplus produce to enjoy well into winter. If you grow herbs, now is the time to dry or freeze them.
5. Prepare for Wildlife
As the nights grow cooler, consider leaving a few piles of leaves or a log pile in a quiet corner of the garden to create a habitat for hedgehogs, insects, and other creatures. Replenish bird feeders and clean out bird baths.
6. Protect Tender Plants
If you have tender plants that won’t survive the winter outdoors, now is the time to think about protection. Move pots of tender perennials into a greenhouse or a sheltered spot, and consider covering more delicate plants with horticultural fleece on colder nights.
By tackling these tasks now, you’ll ensure that your garden remains a sanctuary of beauty and productivity, even as the days grow shorter and the temperature begins to dip. Autumn is a season of preparation, and with a little care and attention, your garden will be ready to face the winter and burst back into life next spring.