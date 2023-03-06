Two lucky homeowners from Landrake have won a cash prize in the first mini-draw of the Experts in Property’s New Year Giveaway.
The Southwest estate agency network launched its New Year Giveaway to mark the beginning of 2023. All homeowners who have their property valued by one of the network’s 60 plus local estate agency member branches between 1st January and 30th April are entered into a prize draw to win the grand sum of £2,023.
At the end of every month is a bonus ‘mini-draw’, in which two winners are randomly selected to each bag £202.30.
These winners go back into the ‘hat’ for a chance of winning the big cash prize in the spring.
The winners in the January mini-draw were Mr and Mrs Etherington from Landrake.
Mr and Mrs Etherington had their three-bed semi-detached house in the village of Landrake valued by Belvoir!, the estate agency covering Plymouth, Saltash and the surrounding areas.
The attractive house is in need of refurbishment and so offers a perfect opportunity for its new owners to fit and decorate to their own taste.
Sitting on an enviable corner plot with no onward chain, the house comes with a driveway and detached garage, front and rear gardens and pleasant views.
Belvoir! began marketing the house on February 18 and, having conducted several viewings and received offers from four potential buyers, agreed a sale in less than a week. Alex Jennings, sales manager at Belvoir! on the same day presented Mr and Mrs Etherington with their prize.
The couple were “very surprised and grateful to have won” and will be spending the money on new furniture.