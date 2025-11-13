BELOVED actor and television personality Warwick Davis brought Hollywood sparkle to Par this week as he officially opened the brand-new Beacon VetCare facility – a state-of-the-art veterinary practice set to transform care for pets across Mid and East Cornwall.
The modern, purpose-built centre, which opened its doors only a few weeks ago, is already welcoming patients from across the county. It joins Beacon VetCare’s growing network, with sister sites in Newquay and Summercourt, and an additional practice set to open in St Austell next year.
Speaking at the opening, Warwick praised the new facility and its commitment to pet health, saying he was “blown away” by the quality of care and technology available.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” he said. “What really surprised me is that you can come here with your animal, get tests and results instantly, and walk away with peace of mind. When something’s worrying you about your pet, that means everything.”
The Star Wars, Harry Potter and Tenable star, who has family ties to Cornwall, said he felt an immediate connection to the area and the new practice.
“I’ve got family down this way, so we always need a good vet,” he laughed. “This place is super accessible, really welcoming and you can get right through the practice, and there’s nothing to put you off. It’s brilliant.”
Warwick also spoke fondly of his lifelong affection for Cornwall, recalling childhood trips to the county.
“I used to come here with my parents in a caravan when I was young — lots of summer holidays by the sea,” he said. “It’s absolutely amazing here. The beaches, the food — I’m always surprised at how culinary Cornwall is. There’s good food everywhere! It’s a delight.”
He added that, even now, the county remains one of his favourite getaways.
“You’re never more than 20 minutes from the beach, and I love the sea. There’s nothing more refreshing than sitting and watching the ocean. It’s the perfect way to recharge.”
As a keen TV viewer, Warwick also admitted he’s recently been enjoying seeing Cornwall on screen.
“I’ve been binge-watching Doc Martin lately,” he said with a grin. “I love recognising all the places I’ve been – Cornwall always looks amazing on television and in films.”
Beacon VetCare’s new Par facility represents a major investment in veterinary care for the region, boasting cutting-edge technology, a well-equipped radial practice and a dedicated team of highly trained staff. The aim is to deliver rapid, comprehensive and compassionate treatment, all under one roof.
Beacon VetCare owner Lizzie Whiting said the team was “thrilled” to welcome Warwick to open the new site.
“It’s a huge moment for us and for pet owners across Cornwall. The new facility means local families no longer have to travel far for excellent quality pet care at an independent veterinary practice.”
The practice will offer everything from emergency support and complex procedures to routine check-ups and vaccinations. With its modern equipment and emphasis on comfort and accessibility, Beacon VetCare hopes to set a new standard for pet healthcare in Cornwall.
