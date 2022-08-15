Holiday park works to offset its large carbon footprint
A holiday park near Looe is paving the way in offsetting its carbon footprint.
Tregoad Holiday Park creates 170 tonnes of emissions per year, almost 65 times more than the average house in the UK. So to help solve this issue, the park is putting £2,500 towards the planting of two fields of herbal ley at Higher Kestle farm in St Ewe.
Planting of herbal ley will benefit the farm in a number of way; roots of the plant are able to absorb large quantities of water, which will help decrease surface water and flooding. On top of this, the plant extends the grazing season, holding lots of nutrients, more beneficial for cattle than their normal grass or feed.
The project forms part of the park’s Net Zero Planning Pathway, developed by Truro-based social enterprise Climate Vision. Director Luci Isaacson BEM introduced the Tregoad team to farm manager Richard Lobb and drew up a one-year agreement that would enable them to trial the innovative solution.
Discussing the environmental plan, Luci said: “I’m chuffed to bits to work towards closing the loop on flooding, this solution sequesters emissions and helps the farmer – and, unlike many schemes that see businesses offsetting their carbon footprint abroad, this arrangement keeps it all local. It’s a win-win situation.
“Government legislation requires businesses across the county to cut emissions by 78% by 2035. Collaborations like this would help Cornwall to achieve that target.”
While the project helps to offset carbon emissions, the plan also hope to support local farming, as the South West’s rural economy risks losing more than £800 million over the course of the next five years due to changing government support schemes.
Farm manager Richard Lobb believes that this is an important step in realising climate risks, he said: “Herbal Ley sends down very deep roots, holding water and carbon, there are wildlife benefits too as there will be a lot of flowers which will be beneficial to pollinators.
“This is a great learning curve for us all, which includes Climate Vision opening all our minds to climate risks, emissions and being a little more prepared.”
