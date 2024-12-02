STAFF and owners at a holiday park in Cornwall have provided some festive cheer for people facing a challenging time this Christmas.
Par Sands Coastal Holiday Park has taken part in a Park Holidays initiative to collect donations to support individuals and families in need.
Holiday park general manager Michelle Pickett said: “We were absolutely delighted to get involved in this initiative and we have been blown away by the generosity of our Par Sands team and our owners with the quantity of donations we have collected.
“We have handed over our collection to Sandra Heyward and the volunteers at the Gover Community Larder in St Austell. They work tirelessly to make a difference locally and support those in need in our local communities.”