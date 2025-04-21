FREEMASONS in Cornwall have given a £500 donation to a charity providing neuro therapy in the county.
The Royal Arch Masons of Cornwall have presented a cheque to the Merlin Centre which is based at Hewas Water, near St Austell.
The money was raised through the Freemasons’ provincial hog roast held in the summer of last year.
Freemason Jonathan Arnold said: “It is always a pleasure to support such a worthy cause. The Merlin Centre plays a crucial role in the lives of so many, and we are proud to contribute in any way we can.”
Plans are already in place for this year’s hog roast, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at the Sticker Scout headquarters.