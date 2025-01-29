A NEW chapter in Cornwall Army Cadet Force history was written this week as the organisation proudly inaugurated its newest detachment – the first to open in the county in over 50 years.
The new Lostwithiel (Red Moor School) detachment heralds an exciting new collaboration between Red Moor School in Lanlivery, Active Plus CIC and Cornwall ACF and will allow students of the school to complete the ACF training syllabus.
The Lostwithiel detachment will offer young people a unique opportunity to develop life skills, leadership abilities, as well as resilience through structured training, adventurous activities and military-themed education.
Colonel Paul Deakin, who is Cornwall ACFs Commandant, said: “I was delighted to meet these fantastic young people and I am excited for the future of this new detachment and these cadets.
“I have been part of this superb organisation for 25 years and Cornwall ACF has been supporting children throughout the county for many years, giving our cadets a real taste of everything that is so positive about the Army.
“The work we do really helps to set them up for life, through adventure, activity, challenges, self-discipline, self-reliance, leadership and camaraderie.
“We now parade across 22 different locations and I genuinely believe that the experience of being an Army cadet changes many young lives for the better.”
Red Moor School say they are delighted to be part of the new detachment with deputy head, Sam Stevenson, adding: “This event has been such a fantastic advert for the cadets and the school. For these young people this has been completely life changing and many of them have gone on to join local cadet groups as a result.
“We cannot thank all those involved for all of their help in making this happen. We’re delighted with the partnership and cannot wait to see the group go from strength to strength.”