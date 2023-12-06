Images and words celebrating 200 years of local history will be projected onto the Library building as part of Liskeard Lights Up this weekend.
Real Ideas has been working on a short film over the last few weeks; they’ve asked people to contribute photos, documents and stories about key moments or memories from the past two centuries, from the town’s mining haydey up to the present day.
The light projection will be shown after the Liskeard Lights switch on (6pm), playing several times throughout the evening up to 8pm.
The project is in celebration of the bicentenery of the birth of journalist, politician and philanthropist John Passmore Edwards. Passmore Edwards’ generosity enabled the building of dozens of public buildings, including the former hospital in Liskeard and the town’s Library.
The Library will also be hosting further festive events through December: advent storytelling is on weekdays at 4pm, a Christmas sing-a-long will be held on Wednesday, December 20 (10.30am to noon) and on the same afternoon, a Christmas clay-making workshop is available with local artist Rachael Richardson.