An enjoyable evening was had by all who joined the ‘walk and talk’ tour around Liskeard on Tuesday, January 3.
Led by the newly appointed Honoured Burgess, Brian Oldham, the tour visited inns and hotels from the past and present. A peek into each one’s past was heard by all, mostly sourced by the newspaper archives.
Leader Brian is a volunteer at the museum, president of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society and recently appointed Honoured Burgess of Liskeard.
He explained: “Although less than one mile, the stroll along Pike Street, Lower Lux Street, Castle Lane, Church Street, Bay Tree Hill and Barras Street lasted almost two hours. This was due to a stop at the known sites of 22 inns and hotels, past and present, to hear a peek from the past of each watering hole.
“The maximum manageable number of 30 was achieved, raising over £80 towards the running of Liskeard & District Museum.”
There are another 12 hostelries that are recorded in the town but their locations remain unknown.
The most to be open at any one time was 16, frequently used on market days and pay days for the Caradon miners during the 19th century.
Due to its popularity, the stroll will be repeated at 2pm on Sunday, Febuary 19, starting from Westbourne Car Park.
A minimum donation of £2 is requested.