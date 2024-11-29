THE assisted dying bill is due to be debated and voted on today, in a private member’s bill brought by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.
MPs will get a free vote on the bill which was last brought to the House of Commons in 2015 and was defeated in its second reading by 330 to 118 votes.
In total 170 MPs have asked to speak in the debate which has been opened by MP Kim Leadbeater saying that ‘this proposed legislation would give dying people choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives’.
Andrew George, MP for St Ives has issued a statement ahead of the vote stating his intention to vote in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill although he does specify he will be following the debate, and keep an open mind.
He said: “The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill (commonly known as the ‘Assisted Dying Bill’) raises literally grave, complex and sensitive issues.
“I have, in principle, been supportive of legislation which would permit terminally ill people (who are competent to do so) to have the power to themselves decide when and how they die, at the very end-of-life, and in a manner which protects them from avoidable suffering and indignity.
“Opponents contend such a law would place unacceptable pressure on vulnerable patients, or patients during a period of vulnerability. I’m not convinced this would be the case, but will follow the debate and keep an open mind.”
He goes on to state that this first stage consideration, known as the second reading, is just the beginning of a long process until the bill could potentially become law after a third reading, so today’s vote is crucial.
Other MPs in Cornwall haven’t been so open about their intentions in today’s historic vote.
MP for South East Cornwall Anna Gelderd has been asking constituents to provide her with their views in social media posts before today’s vote, but has not adopted a position officially. She said: “I have already heard from many constituents about their thoughts, and I truly appreciate everyone who has shared their feelings and personal experiences with me.
“I understand this is a deeply sensitive and complex issue.”
Reverend Laura Bushell Hawke, Priest-in-Charge on St Stephens by Saltash Church posted a personal message earlier this week showing her objection to the bill, saying that she has co-signed a letter to The Telegraph along with 1053 Church of England clergy.
Her father passed away from bowel cancer at 44 years of age and received end of life care in a hospice.
She said: “I, and 1,000+ clergy, have signed this letter to The Telegraph. The Assisted Dying bill fills me with horror.
“Our palliative care resources are now so badly underfunded, our care homes are hugely expensive and I don’t want anyone who thinks they are a burden in anyway to feel they have to end their life.
“In other countries where this is permitted the scope has started off with quite narrow criteria - but it is inevitably broadened. Let’s not even start it.
“Let’s invest more in palliative care and good quality care that’s affordable. Nobody must ever think they are a burden.”
The letter from the clergy states: “The Private Members Bill on assisted dying presents a dangerous threat to our society. The Christian faith offers a defence of the dignity of life and a call to improve the quality of life for all those living - including those who are dying. “ It ends by saying: “We must resist this culture of death by seeking to improve quality of life for the all the living.”
We have approached other Cornish MPs for comment.